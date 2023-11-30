Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 3.8%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 639,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,081,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.