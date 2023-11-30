Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-2.60 EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.
In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.
