VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Down 97.2% in November

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,503,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after buying an additional 358,960 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,168. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

