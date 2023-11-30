Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 725.0% in November

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOET opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

