VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get VSE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSEC

VSE Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VSEC opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $942.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,931,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.