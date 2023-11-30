VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
View Our Latest Report on VSEC
VSE Stock Down 1.5 %
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
VSE Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.
Institutional Trading of VSE
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,931,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.