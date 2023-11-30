Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.22% of Waste Connections worth $79,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,015,000 after acquiring an additional 372,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.