Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $31,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

WCN stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 170,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,664. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

