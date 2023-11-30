Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.43.

WM stock opened at $169.74 on Monday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

