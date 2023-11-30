Wedbush Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,898.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

