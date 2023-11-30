Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

PVH stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PVH by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,439,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

