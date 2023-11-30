Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Shares of OKTA opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. Okta has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Okta by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Okta by 5,467.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

