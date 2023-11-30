Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s previous close.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,647.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,647.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 304,339 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

