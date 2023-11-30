Wells Fargo & Company Increases Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $84.00

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $75.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Analysts forecast that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

(Get Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.