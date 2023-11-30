Wells Fargo & Company Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $280.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.81.

CRM stock opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $224.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,786,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,140,306.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,474,603 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

