Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $42.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Nutanix stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

