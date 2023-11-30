Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.64. Westrock Coffee shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 26,654 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Joe T. Ford bought 17,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 17,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,005 shares of company stock worth $360,188. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $824.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,640,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 378,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 97,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

