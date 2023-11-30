Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 97,353 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $41.24. 530,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,274. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

