Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 399 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Science Applications International worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 84.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

