Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

