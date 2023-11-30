Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,420 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 225,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,655,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MODG stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 137,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MODG. Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

