Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 309,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,686. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.48.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

