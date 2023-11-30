Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 22,346 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,685,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,218,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 372.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.79. 131,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,344. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

