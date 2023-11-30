Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 24,840 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.44. 312,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,072. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

