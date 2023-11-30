Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

NYSE CB traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.78. 68,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

