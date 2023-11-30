Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,482 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.38. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

