Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Zoetis stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.27. 663,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,240. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

