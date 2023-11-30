Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Zuora worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $256,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 58.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 85.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 247,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 114,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,374,000 after buying an additional 50,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,903 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $164,924.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,070 shares in the company, valued at $876,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Zuora Stock Up 1.5 %

ZUO opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

