12,262 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 194,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

