133,143 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Purchased by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alphatec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 173,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $137,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,829.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,538,456.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,875 shares of company stock worth $3,269,645. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

