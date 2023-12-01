17,990 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCID opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

