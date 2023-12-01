1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,127,000 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.84% of Global-e Online worth $55,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global-e Online by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,591,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Global-e Online by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,070,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after buying an additional 210,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 458,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,828. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

