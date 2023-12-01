1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 171.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,755 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $63,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. 10,333,144 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

