1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,364 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $66,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

ES traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 125,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

