1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 6.78% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $59,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,799. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

