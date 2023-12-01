1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 119,666 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,666 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of CMS Energy worth $63,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $134,747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $115,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. 145,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,255. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

