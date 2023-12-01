1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,832 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $58,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $78.46. 133,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,212. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

