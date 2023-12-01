1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,527 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $60,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $711.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $730.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $647.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.09.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

