1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $54.57 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,113 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $54,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.57. The company had a trading volume of 148,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,375. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

