1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $57.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,165,857 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Progressive worth $57,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.18. 184,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

