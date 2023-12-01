1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $61.75 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.13. The stock had a trading volume of 573,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,726. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $415.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

