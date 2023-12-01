1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $63.35 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Atmos Energy worth $63,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 140,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

