1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $79.42 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $79,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

RACE traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.36. 55,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,983. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a one year low of $209.88 and a one year high of $369.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

