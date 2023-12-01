1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $94.15 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,854,422 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $94,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,696,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 252,515 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $305,412,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.29. 340,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,181. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

