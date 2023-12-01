1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $98.60 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,669 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $98,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.71. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.