1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $72.94 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 624,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,938,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.59% of BILL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,883,000.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $64.93. 279,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

View Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.