1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260,282 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of PG&E worth $54,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 3,400,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,291,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

