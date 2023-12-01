1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154,900 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.36% of Wingstop worth $81,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 349,325 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 151,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $19,883,000.
Insider Activity
In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on WING
Wingstop Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.30. 35,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,032. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.22. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $243.48.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.
Wingstop Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Ambarella: robust double-digit upside comes into focus
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.