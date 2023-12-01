1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 36,938 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,938 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $84,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 284,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

