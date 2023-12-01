1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 4,616 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,441 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.66% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $90,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 210,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,092. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $80.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.70%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.90%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.