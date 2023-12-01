1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 530,800 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,800 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $60,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 933,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,258. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $60,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,468 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

